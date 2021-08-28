Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

