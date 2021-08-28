Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 51,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,541. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.