Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 51,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,541. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.41.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

