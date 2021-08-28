Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post $189.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.81 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $715.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 444,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,146. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

