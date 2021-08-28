Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS TCYMF opened at $1.82 on Friday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

