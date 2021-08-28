Titan Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $185.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $185.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 72.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005749 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007126 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

