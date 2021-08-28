Tixl Achieves Market Cap of $10.45 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Tixl has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $405,617.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.43 or 0.99992133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.42 or 0.06542358 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.54 or 0.00994052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

