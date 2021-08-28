TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TOR Minerals International stock remained flat at $$2.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. TOR Minerals International has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing of mineral products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, European, and Asian. The United States segment represents products manufactured at company facility located in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Eurporean segment includes products manufactured at the firm’s wholly-owned operation, TPT, located in the Netherlands.

