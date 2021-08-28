TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the July 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
TORM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -364.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.16.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.
About TORM
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
