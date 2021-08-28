TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, an increase of 107.7% from the July 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

TORM stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of -364.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TORM by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.