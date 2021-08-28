Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSUKY traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

