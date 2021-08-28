Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TM stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.88. 140,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.62. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $185.99.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

