Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

