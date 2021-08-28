Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.57. Trex posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

