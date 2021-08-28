Truist Securiti Comments on REX American Resources Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of REX American Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REX. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX opened at $86.19 on Friday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

