TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TSRI opened at $11.00 on Friday. TSR has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -157.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61.

Get TSR alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.