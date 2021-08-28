Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 263,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $755.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

