Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 264.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,482 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

TWTR opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.