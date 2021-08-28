Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $476.17 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

