Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post $12.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.70 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $46.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.51. 1,195,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

