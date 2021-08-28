U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

