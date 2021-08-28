UBS Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €793.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €668.60 ($786.59) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €740.18.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.