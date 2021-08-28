UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UiPath stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.07.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,517,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

