Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $425.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.
Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
