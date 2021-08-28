Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $425.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

