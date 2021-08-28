Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Loop Capital

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ULTA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

