Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

