Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $387.23 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
