Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 5.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. 61,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,729,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.1169 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

