Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Umpqua 34.90% 18.56% 1.68%

This is a summary of current ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 3 2 0 2.40

Umpqua has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential downside of 16.40%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.90 $1.19 million N/A N/A Umpqua $1.42 billion 3.07 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -23.68

Gouverneur Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Umpqua.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Umpqua pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Gouverneur, NY.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

