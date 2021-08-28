Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €30.83 ($36.26).

Uniper stock opened at €33.83 ($39.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.29. Uniper has a twelve month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of €33.97 ($39.96).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

