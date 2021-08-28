Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) vs. Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) Head to Head Comparison

Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, meaning that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rennova Health and Universal Health Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.01 -$18.34 million N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.56 billion 1.13 $943.95 million $11.12 14.10

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rennova Health and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51% Universal Health Services 8.88% 16.97% 8.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Universal Health Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rennova Health and Universal Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 3 3 6 0 2.25

Universal Health Services has a consensus target price of $157.64, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rennova Health Company Profile

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc. operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other. The Other segment consists of centralized services such as information technology, purchasing, reimbursement, accounting and finance, taxation, legal, advertising, and design and construction. The company was founded by Alan B. Miller in 1979 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

