Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. Analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, rerollers and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.