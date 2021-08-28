uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $695,064.37 and $483.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

