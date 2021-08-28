UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 321.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th.

UPMMY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

