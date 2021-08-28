US Bancorp DE Purchases 429,368 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,390,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.10. 5,545,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

