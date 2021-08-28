US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,628 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $313,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.50. 882,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

