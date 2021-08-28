US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $182,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.