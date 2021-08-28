USDJ Achieves Market Cap of $14.84 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00136636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00150562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,515.03 or 0.99628406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.50 or 0.06687403 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.57 or 0.00995100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

