Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,600 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 2.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 31,851.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6,617.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after buying an additional 3,087,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,286,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,587,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

