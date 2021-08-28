Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $79.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Shares of VLO opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

