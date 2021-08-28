Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

