Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $260.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $194.51 and a 1 year high of $263.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

