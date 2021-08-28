Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $425.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.18 and a 1-year high of $425.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

