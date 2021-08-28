Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $364,391,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,032,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,564,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after purchasing an additional 311,304 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $18,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,342,000 after purchasing an additional 157,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

