Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 430,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,238.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,572,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,752. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

