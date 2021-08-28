Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 334,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916,056 shares.The stock last traded at $411.13 and had previously closed at $412.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

