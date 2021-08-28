Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

