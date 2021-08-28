Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 734,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,334 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 967,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 95,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 254,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $355.73. 3,698,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,983. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.69. The company has a market cap of $351.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.