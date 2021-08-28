Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 11,353 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

