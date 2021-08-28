Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.29. 873,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $87.48 and a 12 month high of $248.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.