Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

