Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

