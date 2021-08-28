Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VERA stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

